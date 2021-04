Generation €uro -kilpailu huipentuu finaaliin 14.4. - seuraa suoraa verkkolähetystä

Bank of Finland Governor to attend IMF virtual Spring Meetings 7.4.2021 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Governor of the Bank of Finland, Olli Rehn will participate in the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, to be held in virtual format during week 14. Governor Rehn represents Finland on the Fund’s Board of Governors. During the week of the Spring Meetings, the International Monetary and Financial Committee as well as the Development Committee, a joint forum of the IMF and the World Bank, will convene for meetings. The Bank of Finland will also be represented by Deputy Governor Marja Nykänen and experts from the Bank. Governor Rehn will participate in a webinar ‘The economic consequences of the Pandemic: Global Macroeconomics in a New Era’, to be held in connection with the Spring Meetings. The theme of the panel discussion included in the seminar is ‘The pandemic and a new era in central banking’. In addition to Governor Rehn, participants include Robert S. Kaplan, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. The event will take place on W