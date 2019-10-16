‘Greener Finance for Sustainable Future’ conference to tackle questions of sustainable finance
The Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Finland will co-organise an international conference on sustainable finance on 30–31 October at Finlandia Hall.
The financial markets and the promotion of sustainable finance play a key role in mitigating climate change. The topic will be addressed in the ‘Greener Finance for Sustainable Future’ conference, which aims to provide a forum for different perspectives and ideas to stimulate the debate around sustainable finance.
For example, the conference will discuss the following topics:
- impact of climate change on financial markets – and vice versa
- means by which financial markets can support sustainable finance
- significance of digitalisation, financial technology and data for green investments
- challenges in defining sustainability
- role of climate change in financial supervision and financial risks.
The conference will include keynotes and panel discussions covering a range of fields concerning sustainable financing. The opening remarks will be given by Minister of Finance Mika Lintilä and Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn.
The conference is aimed at central bankers, financial supervisors, academics and experts in the field.
See the conference programme and follow the event live
See conference programme.
You can also follow the live webcast. The conference will be held in English.
Read more about sustainable financing:
- Classification system for sustainability of investments (EU2019FI backgrounder)
Inquiries:
Milla Kouri, Financial Specialist, tel. +358 50 599 3516, Ministry of Finance, milla.kouri(at)vm.fi
Otso Manninen, Senior Economist, tel. +358 50 372 5295, Bank of Finland, otso.manninen(at)bof.fi
