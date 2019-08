Heinäkuussa 2019 asuntolainoja nostettiin runsaasti verrattuna aikaisempiin vuosiin

Esko Antola lecture at Europe Forum Turku on 30 August 2019 28.8.2019 15:30:00 EEST | Uutinen

The Bank of Finland and the Schuman Society will co-organise the first Esko Antola lecture on 30 August 2019, at 12:00 noon, as part of Europe Forum Turku. The keynote speech, ‘European integration under test’ will be delivered by Professor Dame Helen Wallace. The speech will be followed by a panel discussion between Juhana Aunesluoma, Olli Rehn, Nicolas Véron, William Wallace and Merja Ylä-Anttila, who will also serve as moderator.