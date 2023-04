Helsingin Messukeskuksen liiketoiminta elpyi vauhdilla

The Teknologia 23 event to dive into key technology phenomena 18.4.2023 11:05:36 EEST | Press release

The planning of the Teknologia 23 event, which will be held next November, is currently underway at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. The event will be built around four key themes: the green transition, supply networks, the hydrogen industry, and artificial intelligence. Teknologia 23 will be open at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre from 7 to 9 November 2023.