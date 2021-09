Helsingin vastaanottokeskus osaksi Maahanmuuttovirastoa

Elina Immonen to take up post as new Deputy Director-General of Finnish Immigration Service 10.9.2021 09:42:03 EEST | Press release

The Finnish Immigration Service has appointed Elina Immonen, Master of Social Sciences and Master of Laws, as its new Deputy Director-General. Immonen will take up her post on 15 September 2021. The fixed-term post will be filled until 31 July 2026.