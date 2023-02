Helsinki plans reforms to make parking safer for electric scooters in the city centre – take the survey

Please take the map survey on the proposed parking areas by 26 February.

The parking reform would be implemented with regional road signs prohibiting the parking of shared electric scooters and bicycles. The restricted area is planned to cover the Hesperia Esplanade and the area south of Pitkänsilta in the city centre. To the west, the border would run along Lauttasaari bridge.

Working towards an accessible and safe traffic environment

“The aim of the reform is to create an accessible and safe environment for all users. The choice of the restricted area is based on geography, as the Cape of Helsinki is easy to perceive. In addition, information from previous surveys and studies has been used in the planning of the reforms,” says Reetta Putkonen, Head of Traffic and Street Planning.

The large numbers of electric scooters and parking have been a problem, especially in the Helsinki city centre. If it is decided to implement the reforms, the city will make contracts with micromobility operators for the use of the new parking areas. Scooters or bikes from non-contracted operators would not be allowed to park in the restricted area at all.

The new parking restrictions would come into force in Etu-Töölö, Kamppi, Kluuvi, Kruununhaka, Katajanokka, Kaartinkaupunki, Ullanlinna, Kaivopuisto, Eira, Punavuori, Jätkäsaari and Ruoholahti.

For example, parking on the pavement in the restricted area would be an offence under the Road Traffic Act. Parking would only be possible in specific spaces marked with traffic signs, and operators would use their apps to direct people to only park in these spaces.

The restrictions would apply to shared electric scooters and bicycles for rent. Personal electric scooters and bicycles belonging to city residents would be allowed to park as they have before. There would be no restrictions on parking electric scooters in other parts of Helsinki.

Parking spaces on squares and car parking places

The operation of the services requires a sufficiently dense network of parking spaces. Parking spaces are planned on squares, marketplaces and roadside car parks. There would be an estimated 249 parking spaces, of which approximately 132 would be in car parking places. At these sites, 1–2 existing car parking spaces would be transformed into micromobility parking spaces, and they could also be used for temporary snow storage in winter, if necessary.

The city will also continue to work with the Ministry of Transport and Communications to promote legislative changes for better governance of micromobility services.

Take the survey 15-26 February

The survey is open 15-26 February. The feedback from the survey will be used to plan the parking spaces. The Urban Environment Committee will discuss the reforms in March.