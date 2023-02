Helsinki vuokraa kioskipaikkoja vuosiksi 2023–2029

Helsinki plans reforms to make parking safer for electric scooters in the city centre – take the survey 15.2.2023 12:28:10 EET | Tiedote

The City of Helsinki is planning changes to the parking of electric scooters and bicycles for rent in the city centre and the southern part of the inner city for the coming spring. The plans propose that, in the future, so-called micromobility vehicles for rent should only be allowed to park in marked spaces in this area.