Hyvä alku elämälle -kampanja tarjoaa tietoa pienten lasten hyvinvoinnista

Eurochild is a network of almost 200 member organisations from 35 European countries working with and for children throughout Europe, striving for a society that respects the rights of children.

International Step by Step Association (ISSA) is an early childhood regional network that connects the early childhood practice, research, and policy to improve the quality of early childhood systems in Europe and Central Asia.

European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) is Europe’s leading NGO alliance advocating for better health and made up of public health NGOs, patient groups, health professionals and disease groups.

Roma Education Fund (REF) wants to close the gap in educational outcomes between Roma and non-Roma by supporting policies and programs which ensure quality education for Roma, including the desegregation of education systems.