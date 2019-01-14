Ilmarinen invests in office property in Atlanta
Ilmarinen has invested in an office property in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A. This marks Ilmarinen’s eighth joint investment with New York Life Insurance Company.
The office property, which was completed in 1999, is located in the Buckhead district, north of central Atlanta. The area has an abundant supply of financial and technology sector jobs, as well as homes and services. The lettable surface area of the 19-storey building is 40,000 square metres, and its occupancy rate is some 90 per cent. The tenants of the office building include a number of technology, insurance, finance and real estate companies, the largest of which is USI Insurance Services.
“In the past few years, the Atlanta area has seen the creation of many new jobs, while the construction of new office buildings has been moderate, which has improved the occupancy rates of office premises. The office property we have acquired is located in one of Atlanta’s most affluent districts, and the high number of new homes and amenities that are nearing completion make it all the more attractive. The investment nicely complements our strategic partnership in the U.S. real estate market,” says Mikko Antila, Ilmarinen’s Head of International Real Estate.
Ilmarinen entered into a strategic partnership with New York Life Insurance Company in 2017. The joint venture owned by the companies makes long-term investments in office properties in growing U.S. metropolitan areas. The Atlanta office property is the joint venture’s eighth investment. The previously acquired properties are located in Boston, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Orange County, Phoenix, San Francisco and Washington D.C.
New York Life is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States, and its investment division NYL Real Estate Investors has USD 53,1 billion in assets under management (as of September 30, 2018).
Ilmarinen’s real estate investments are valued at approximately EUR 6 billion, roughly a quarter of which consists of foreign real estate investments. Ilmarinen’s investment strategy includes the aim of increasing the international diversification of the real estate portfolio. In addition to the U.S. market, Ilmarinen has real estate investments in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and the U.K., to name a few. Finnish real estate, however, will continue to make up the core of the real estate portfolio.
For more information, please contact: Mikko Antila, Head of International Real Estate, tel. +358 050 5779066
Read more: Ilmarinen expands its real estate investments in the US
About New York Life Real Estate Investors
New York Life Real Estate Investors is a division of NYL Investors LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company. Please visit New York Life Real Estate Investors’ website at http://www.newyorklife.com/realestateinvestors for more information.
New York Life Real Estate Investors is a full service, fully-integrated real estate enterprise with more than 100 professionals. The division has market-leading capabilities in origination, underwriting, and investment in real estate equity products and related debt, including real estate equity investments, commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage backed securities, and unsecured REIT bonds. With over $53.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2018*, New York Life Real Estate Investors is actively seeking to acquire additional properties throughout the U.S.
*Real Estate Investors AUM of $53.1B is gross and includes AUA ($1.6B), and debt ($0.5B) as of 9/30/18. Net AUM for Real Estate Investors is $51.0B as of 9/30/18.
About New York Life
New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States* and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life’s family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies**.
*Based on revenue as reported by “Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual),” Fortune magazine, 6/1/18. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/
**Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 7/30/2018: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody’s Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor’s (AA+)
Media Contact:
Jacqueline Meere
New York Life Insurance Company
tel: +1-212-576-5301
jacqueline_meere@newyorklife.com
Yhteyshenkilöt
Mikko AntilaHead of International Real Estate+358 50 577 9066mikko.antila@ilmarinen.fi
Kuvat
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Porkkalankatu 1
00018 ILMARINEN (HELSINKI)
010 195 000http://www.ilmarinen.fi
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurence Company is Finland's largest pension insurer for private sector. Our task is to ensure that our customers receive the pension they earned from employment. We promote a better working life and thus help our customers succeed. In total, we are responsible for the pension cover of more than 1,1 million people. We have investment assets of EUR 47 billion to cover pension liabilities. For more information, please visit: www.ilmarinen.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ilmarinen
Ilmarinen sijoitti toimistokiinteistöön Atlantassa14.1.2019 14:52 | Tiedote
Ilmarinen on sijoittanut toimistokiinteistöön Atlantassa, Georgian osavaltiossa Yhdysvalloissa. Kyseessä on kahdeksas yhteissijoitus New York Life -henkivakuutusyhtiön kanssa.
Ilmarinen sells landmark office building in Helsinki CBD to M&G Real Estate20.12.2018 16:05 | Tiedote
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company has sold a prime office property Alvar Aallon katu 3 to M&G Real Estate.
Ilmarinen myy toimistokiinteistön Töölönlahdella M&G Real Estatelle20.12.2018 16:04 | Tiedote
Ilmarinen on myynyt Helsingin keskustassa päärautatieaseman vieressä sijaitsevan toimistorakennuksen M&G Real Estatelle.
Ilmarisen suhdanneindeksi: Työntekijämäärien kasvu jatkui20.12.2018 12:16 | Tiedote
Työntekijämäärät Ilmarisen suhdanneindeksiin kuuluvissa yrityksissä kasvoivat lokakuussa 5,2 prosenttia vuoden takaiseen verrattuna. Kasvu on edelleen vakaata, mutta viime vuoden huippuluvuista on jääty.
Kauppakeskus Karusellille LEED-ympäristöluokitus19.12.2018 12:11 | Tiedote
Keravalla sijaitseva kauppakeskus Karuselli on saanut LEED kultatason ympäristöluokituksen. Marraskuussa avattu Karuselli on Suomen ensimmäinen uusimman ja samalla tiukimman LEED-ohjelman 4-version mukaisesti sertifioitu kauppakeskus.
Yrittäjä, varmista työttömyysturvasi ja nosta työtulosi vähintään 12 816 euroon10.12.2018 09:17 | Tiedote
Ensi vuonna yrittäjän työttömyysturvan YEL-työtulon alaraja on 12 816 euroa vuodessa. Ilmarinen kehottaakin yrittäjiä tarkistamaan työtulonsa ja pohtimaan sen nostamista yli työttömyysturvarajan. Muutos tulee tehdä joulukuun aikana.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme