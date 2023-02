Ilmariselta uusi kestävyysohjelma – kärkinä ilmasto, luonnon monimuotoisuus ja ihmisoikeudet

Ilmarinen’s financial statements 2022: Premiums written grew strongly and cost-effectiveness improved to a record level, return on investments -6.6 per cent and continued strong solvency 16.2.2023 11:17:05 EET | Press release

“2022 was a year of strong growth and improvement of effectiveness for Ilmarinen. Premiums written grew by as much as 11 per cent and cost-effectiveness improved to a record level. At the same time, the operating environment in the investment markets was very challenging. Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, Europe’s energy crisis, accelerated inflation and rapidly tightening central bank monetary policy cast a shadow over the economic outlook, broadly reducing investment market returns. Ilmarinen’s return on investments was negative, but solvency remained strong,” says Ilmarinen’s President and CEO Jouko Pölönen.