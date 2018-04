Ilmarisen osavuosiraportti 1.1.-31.3.2018: Yhdistynyt Ilmarinen huolehtii yli 1,1 miljoonan eläketurvasta

Ilmarinen’s interim report 1 January to 31 March 2018: The merged Ilmarinen takes care of the pension cover of more than 1.1 million Finns 27.4.2018 11:08 | Tiedote

In January–March, the return on Ilmarinen’s investment portfolio was -0.1 per cent (1 Jan–31 March 2017: 2.2 per cent). At the end of March, the market value of investments stood at EUR 46.1 billion (31 March 2017: EUR 38.3 billion). The long-term average real return is 4.2 per cent per annum.