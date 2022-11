Ilmastorahasto vauhdittamaan ruokaketjun digitalisaatiota DataSpace Europen kautta

Climate Fund to accelerate the digitalisation of the food chain through DataSpace Europe 3.11.2022 15:00:00 EET | Press release

The Climate Fund has decided on a million-euro capital loan to the data intermediation service developer DataSpace Europe. The company, owned by Cinia and the Central Union of Agricultural Producers and Forest Owners (MTK) among others, seeks to enable the combining and sharing of data produced by farms, the food and retail industries, and other players in accordance with their agreements.