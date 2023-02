Ilmastorahastolta enintään 10 M€ pääomalaina Hycamitelle edistämään puhtaan vedyn ja jatkohyödynnettävän hiilen tuotantoa

Climate Fund issues up to €10 million capital loan to Hycamite for the promotion of clean hydrogen and industrial carbon production 8.2.2023 13:45:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish Climate Fund has decided on a capital loan of up to 10 million euros to Hycamite TCD Technologies Oy for building a clean hydrogen demonstration plant in Kokkola. The plant is intended to demonstrate the viability of the technology so that production can be scaled up globally in order to reduce up to several dozen million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.