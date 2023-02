Ilmastorahastolta kahden ensimmäisen vuoden aikana yhteensä 125 miljoonaa euroa suomalaisille ilmastoratkaisuja kehittäville yrityksille

Climate Fund: €6 million capital loan to Infrakit for the development and commercialisation of sustainability functionalities for boosting emissions reductions in infrastructure building 8.2.2023 15:30:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish Climate Fund has decided on a capital loan of up to 6 million euros to Infrakit Group Oy for the development of sustainability functionalities in their data management service, as well as for boosting the software’s international deployment. Improving the efficiency of transport and the utilisation of machines and materials can reduce the emissions of infrastructure construction sites by an estimated 5%.