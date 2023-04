Inbjudan till medierna: Nationalmuseet presenterar en omfattande utställning av outsider-konst

Escape from Pompeii – a snapshot of a rich culture in a moment of devastation 30.3.2023 10:55:00 EEST | Press release

Opening at the Maritime Museum of Finland, the Escape from Pompeii exhibition highlights the splendour of the ancient Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum, the everyday lives of their residents and their fate in the face of the natural disaster. The exhibition also tells the rarely heard story of the Roman fleet’s daring attempt to save the cities’ residents from destruction. The exhibition will be open at Maritime Centre Vellamo in Kotka from 31 March to 1 October 2023.