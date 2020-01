International Monetary Fund publishes assessment of Finland's economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has concluded its annual assessment of the current state of and outlook for Finland’s economy. The assessment is based on discussions held in Finland in autumn 2019 between an IMF staff team and Finnish authorities as well as representatives of research institutes, private financial institutions, social partners and other relevant parties. The country report is now available in full on the IMF website at www.imf.org.

IMF concluding statement on the Finnish economy (19 November 2019)