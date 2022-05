Jeannette Ehlersin hypnoottinen videoteos Black Bullets on nyt esillä Kosketus-näyttelyssä

Jeannette Ehlers’ hypnotic video work Black Bullets now on display at Touch exhibition 10.5.2022 10:15:00 EEST | Press release

The three-part media art series of the Touch exhibition continues with Jeannette Ehlers’ impressive Black Bullets. The series of media works has been curated from works of the Saastamoinen Foundation Art Collection that deal with the human effects of war on individuals, communities and culture during different eras and across the world. Ehlers’ video work Black Bullets is an homage to the Haitian revolution, and a reminder that the history of slavery is not just the past. The work is on display at EMMA’s media space from 10 May to 14 August 2022.