Joukkorahoitusta ja vertaislainoja välitettiin vuonna 2021 enemmän kuin koskaan aikaisemmin

Amount of non-performing loans in agriculture at a high level 31.3.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

At the end of February 2022, bank loans granted to agricultural enterprises totalled EUR 4.8 bn. Most of these loans[1] (EUR 3.5 bn) were granted to own-account workers, which are included in the household sector. The stock of loans to agricultural companies totalled EUR 1.3 bn. The number of farms has decreased in recent years. At the same time, however, farm incorporations into limited companies have increased[2] and, consequently, so has the number of limited companies. Changes in the company type have also been reflected in banking statistics: in February 2022, the annual change in the stock of loans for pursuing agricultural business as a private individual was ‑4.2%. The stock of these loans has contracted since 2018. At the same time, the stock of loans for agricultural business as a company has expanded, and in February the stock of these loans grew at a rate of 6.8%. The amount of non-performing loans (NPLs) in agriculture has grown sharply over the past few years, although th