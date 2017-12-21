Jouko Pölönen appointed Ilmarinen’s President and CEO
Ilmarinen’s Board of Directors has appointed Jouko Pölönen, MA (Econ.), eMBA, as the company’s President and CEO.
Currently, Mr. Pölönen is EVP, Banking and member of the Executive Board at OP Financial Group, CEO of OP Corporate Bank plc and CEO of the Helsinki Area Cooperative Bank. He has previously worked as CEO of Pohjola Insurance Ltd and has held senior positions at Pohjola Bank and worked as an auditor at PWC. Mr. Pölönen will take on his new position in June at the latest.
“Our selection was based on Jouko Pölönen’s strong expertise in the fields of finance and investments, economy and insurance. Pölönen has a track record of strategic management in a regulated business environment and the ability to lead change, which is of particular importance due to the merger of Ilmarinen and Etera. Under his leadership, Ilmarinen will continue to evolve into an agile and customer-oriented service company making efficient use of the opportunities offered by digitalisation,” says Mikko Helander, Chairman of Ilmarinen’s Board of Directors.
“I’m thrilled to take on my new position at a very interesting stage, with Ilmarinen becoming Finland’s leading earnings-related pension company. At the same time, digitalisation is transforming the entire financial sector, bringing new opportunities in its wake. As a mutual pension insurance company, Ilmarinen performs important work for the benefit of its customers – for the good of Finnish companies, a better working life and current and future pensioners,” Jouko Pölönen says.
Ilmarinen’s current President and CEO, Timo Ritakallio, will continue in his position until the end of February, when he will start working as OP Financial Group’s President.
The earnings-related pension company Etera will merge with Ilmarinen at the turn of the year. The merger will result in a solvent and cost-effective earnings-related pension company with the most competitive client benefits in the sector and even more diverse services. Following the merger, Ilmarinen will manage the pension cover of more than 1.1 million Finns and will be the largest earnings-related pension insurer in Finland’s private sector.
For further information, please contact:
Mikko Helander, Chairman of Ilmarinen’s Board of Directors, tel. +358 10 532 2301
Jouko Pölönen, tel. +358 50 1282
Ilmarinen’s Communications, tel. +358 010 284 2570
Attachments:
- Picture Jouko Pölönen
- Key employment terms and conditions
Kuvat
Liitteet
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Porkkalankatu 1
00018 ILMARINEN (HELSINKI)
010 195 000http://www.ilmarinen.fi
Ilmarinen is a mutual pension insurence company. Our task is to ensure that our customers receive the pension they earned from employment. Backed by approximately 590 experts in the field, we promote a better working life and thus help our customers succeed. In total, we are responsible for the pension cover of almost 900,000 people. Almost one third of Finnish companies are our customers and we have investment assets of more than EUR 38 billion to cover pension liabilities.
For more information, please visit: www.ilmarinen.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ilmarinen
Ilmarisen toimitusjohtajaksi Jouko Pölönen21.12.2017 08:00 | Tiedote
Ilmarisen hallitus on nimittänyt yhtiön toimitusjohtajaksi KTM, eMBA Jouko Pölösen.
Jouko Pölönen ny vd för Ilmarinen21.12.2017 08:00 | Tiedote
Ilmarinens styrelse har utsett EM, eMBA Jouko Pölönen till verkställande direktör för bolaget.
Jaettujen työskentely- ja toimistotilojen edelläkävijä Spaces saapuu Suomeen20.12.2017 13:04 | Tiedote
Amsterdamissa syntynyt luovien työtilojen pioneeri Spaces on valinnut Helsingin Postitalon uusimmaksi kohteekseen. Spaces Postitalo avautuu 11.1.2018, ja se tarjoaa käyttäjilleen ainutlaatuiset puitteet aivan Helsingin sydämessä.
Sähkönjakeluyhtiö Elenian omistuspohja vaihtuu13.12.2017 16:41 | Tiedote
Elenia-konserni saa uudet omistajat. Nykyiset omistajat GS Infrastructure Partners, 3i ja Ilmarinen ovat sopineet yrityskaupasta, jolla ne myyvät yhtiön osakekannan konsortiolle, johon kuuluvat Allianz Groupin puolesta Allianz Capital Partners, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets sekä Valtion Eläkerahasto VER.
Sata maailman suurinta saastuttajaa sijoittajien vaikuttamiskohteena12.12.2017 11:31 | Tiedote
Joukko kansainvälisiä sijoittajia haluaa vaikuttaa maailman eniten saastuttaviin yrityksiin kasvihuonepäästöjen vähentämiseksi. Ilmarinen liittyi mukaan Climate Action 100+ -aloitteeseen, jonka kohteena on sata maailman suurinta saastuttajaa.
Ensi vuonna vanhuuseläkkeelle pääsee aikaisintaan 63 vuoden ja 3 kuukauden iässä29.11.2017 11:17 | Tiedote
Vuoden vaihtuessa myös vanhuuseläkeikä nousee. Vuonna 2018 alin vanhuuseläkeikä on 63 vuotta 3 kuukautta vuonna 1955 syntyneillä. Eläkkeelle kannattaa kuitenkin jäädä vasta tavoite-eläkeiässä, suosittelee Nina Bruun, Ilmarisen Eläkkeet-osaston osastopäällikkö.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme