Juhlavuottaan aloittava Messukeskus: Messuille vauhdikkaasti liukumäkeä pitkin

Messukeskus begins its jubilee year with light-hearted fun: Slide your way to exhibitions and fairs 17.1.2019 07:30 | Tiedote

Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo and Convention Centre’s centenary gets off to a playful start with a slide set up in its facilities. You can slide your way to the largest hall in Messukeskus, starting with the Matka Travel Fair. The slide was a great audience attraction already at the country’s first fair a hundred years ago. Messukeskus will also celebrate its hundred-year-long story with its redesigned logo.