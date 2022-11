Jussi Mekkonen on nimitetty Finnforelin uudeksi toimitusjohtajaksi.

Finnforel Corporation appoints Tommi Mäkinen as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and head of Finnforel Technologies 28.1.2022 09:59:33 EET | Press release

Tommi Mäkinen (M. Sc.) has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and head of Finnforel Technologies. In this role he will be heading the company’s technology development, planning and construction of its new international fish farming gigafactories. The newly established Finnforel Technologies business unit includes the research and commercial operations of fish genetics.