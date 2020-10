Kaija ja Heikki Siren uudistivat asumisen arkea: ”Se, että rahaa oli vähän, teki hyvää”

Iso Omena maternity and child health clinic and mental health services join forces to help parents 21.10.2020 12:59:57 EEST | Press release

The Iso Omena Service Centre’s maternity and child health clinic and mental health and substance abuse services have created a joint service model. The new model makes it easier for a public health nurse at the maternity and child health clinic to consult a psychologist if the nurse is especially concerned about the well-being of a new parent or a parent-to-be. The service model was selected as the winner in the innovation competition of the Iso Omena Service Centre.