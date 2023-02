Kalasatamaan levittäytyvä teoskokonaisuus lähestyy ihmisyyden ja teknologian leikkauspisteitä taiteen ja tutkimuksen keinoin

An ensemble of public artworks will spread across the Kalasatama district and explores the intersection between humanity and technology employing an approach combining art and research 15.2.2023 13:00:00 EET | Press release

A Stream among Streams is an ensemble of public artworks planned for the Kalasatama district of Helsinki will spread across the urban space over the following decade. The curatorial concept explores the use of technological and virtual applications in urban planning, employing an approach combining art and research. The artworks will examine sensor-based data, layered experientiality, and points of intersection between humanity and technology in our digitalized society. Four artists have been invited to contribute: Laura Beloff, Flis Holland, Josefina Nelimarkka and Jenna Sutela. Each artist will approach the theme within the framework of their individual artistic practice. The pieces will integrate elements of ephemerality and permanent traces in the urban space, dimensions of presence and virtuality, machine learning, interactivity, other-than-human agencies and systems, and sensory and sensor-based perception. The concept is curated by Aleksandra Kiskonen and Kristiina Ljokkoi, Publ