Kandidaterna för Ars Fennica-priset 2019 tillkännages den 18 oktober på Amos Rex

Candidates for the 2019 Ars Fennica Award will be announced on 18 October at Amos Rex 11.10.2018 14:36 | Kutsu

Representatives of the media are cordially invited to the announcement of the candidates for the 2019 Ars Fennica Award, the biggest visual art award in Finland. The press conference will be held on Thursday 18 October 2018 at 11am at Amos Rex. The candidates will be present.