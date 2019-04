Kansainvälinen konferenssi liiketoimintamalleista kulttuurialalla

The design of Dance House Helsinki is starting to take shape 10.4.2018 16:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

The design of Dance House Helsinki, which is built in connection to Cable Factory, is starting to take shape as the actual construction phase is approaching. Space utilization has been enhanced by moving the dance rehearsal studio to the old factory building. The height of the new building has also been lowered. The far end of the Cable Factory's courtyard is left in its original state while the entrance to the new lobby is made bigger. In addition, a “bazaar” will be opened at Cable Factory.