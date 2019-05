Kansainvälisen välimiesmenettelyn suurtapahtuma IFCAI Biennial Conference Suomessa

Major “IFCAI Biennial Conference” International Arbitration Event in Finland 23.5.2019 08:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

The “IFCAI Biennial Conference” international arbitration event will assemble leading institutions and prominent figures from the field of international arbitration on Thursday, 23 May 2019 in Helsinki, Finland. The topic of the day “Roles and Responsibilities of Key Stakeholders in Conflict Resolution - Finding the Right Balance to Maximise Strategic and Effective Conflict Resolution” will focus on strategic and effective conflict management from the perspective of different stakeholders. The event is hosted by the Arbitration Institute of the Finland Chamber of Commerce (FAI).