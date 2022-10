Kati Immosen ja Laura Pehkosen taideteokset koristavat nyt Matinkylän alikulkutunneleita

Art by Kati Immonen and Laura Pehkonen brightens up Matinkylä’s underpass tunnels 25.10.2022 14:30:00 EEST | Press release

New works of public art by Kati Immonen and Laura Pehkonen decorate the walls of two underpass tunnels in the Espoo district of Matinkylä. The EMMA-curated public works are part of a project designed to bring art into the everyday lives of Espoo residents. The Matinkylä Art Tunnels project was initiated by the Matinkylä Society (Matinkylä-seura) to cheer up the neighbourhood’s dark underpass tunnels and to enhance the public’s feeling of safety with the help of art.