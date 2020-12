Katse suunnattava paitsi akuuttiin kriisiin myös pitkän aikavälin kasvun eväisiin

We must set our sights not only on the acute crisis but also on the longer-term growth prospects 15.12.2020 11:00:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish economy faces a hard winter, but at the moment the economy is expected to recover more rapidly than from the global financial crisis. Once the current crisis has passed, however, we will still face the familiar longer-term problems in our economy, aggravated further by the pandemic. The sustainability gap in Finland's general government finances was significant already before the crisis, and now it has widened further. The sustainability gap is now estimated at around 5.5% of GDP. ‘In Finland, we now have to find a way to live in two time periods at once. While we are resolving the acute crisis, we must also focus our thoughts closely on the economic challenges that we will face once the crisis has passed. It is necessary to support businesses, households and economic recovery while at the same time strengthening the conditions for sustainable growth and higher employment,’ says Governor Olli Rehn. We need reforms that strengthen employment, the sustainability of general go