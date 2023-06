Kaupunkiympäristölautakunnan päätöstiedote 6.6.2023

Competition seeks an implementer for the island of Puotilanranta 2.6.2023 14:20:23 EEST | Press release

The City of Helsinki is looking for a partner for the development and implementation of an island that is to be constructed in Puotilanranta. A new neighbourhood for approximately 2,700 residents is being planned in the area of the current Puotila marina, close to the services of Itäkeskus. One of the districts of the area will take the form of an island, the design and implementation of which will be chosen in this competition. The Urban Environment Committee will discuss the Puotilanranta island competition in its meeting on 6 June 2023.