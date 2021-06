Kehityspoliittinen toimikunta: Suomen kannattaa profiloitua ruokaturvadiplomatiassa

Development Policy Committee: A triple nexus approach is needed for development cooperation, humanitarian assistance and peace actions 5.3.2021 09:10:00 EET | Press release

Development cooperation, humanitarian assistance and peace actions should provide a more efficient joint response to the needs of people affected by crises. Closer collaboration between the various actors is therefore vital. This is the key conclusion of the analysis published by the Development Policy Committee (DPC), in which an expert group consisting of representatives of DPC members analyses the current situation and provides recommendations for the next steps to be taken for further improvements.