Kehityspoliittisen toimikunnan ajankohtaisanalyysi: Suomen kehityspolitiikka tarvitsee lisää ihmisoikeusperustaisuutta

Development Policy Committee: Sustainable development investments need clear criteria 3.10.2022 07:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Development Policy Committee commissioned a report on sustainable development investing. While significant sums are already being invested from Finland in the world’s least-developed countries, private investment could bolster the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) even more systematically. It would be essential to create clear criteria for sustainable development investing. In addition, the private and public sectors should work together to find ways to promote responsible investment especially in the least-developed countries.