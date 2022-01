Kehityspoliittisen toimikunnan analyysi: Suomen kansainvälinen ilmastorahoitus tarvitsee selkeän suunnan

Development Policy Committee: Finland still needs to catch up on goals in development policy 8.11.2021 10:00:00 EET | Press release

The Government of Prime Minister Sanna Marin has made a good start in implementing the development policy entries in the Government Programme. However, there continues to be room for improvement. At present, the main focus should be on preparing a clear roadmap, extending beyond the current government term, in order to raise development finance to the UN’s recommendation of 0.7% of gross national income (GNI). The recommendation should be achieved by 2030.