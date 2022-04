Kempower Mer Norwayn uudeksi pikalatauskumppaniksi

Kempower joins AEDIVE to support the growth of EV charging infrastructure in Spain and Portugal 22.3.2022 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Kempower joins AEDIVE, the Iberian Association for Electromobility, to support the transition to sustainable transport and the growth of EV charging infrastructure in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America. Through membership, Kempower will become an active player of the electric transportation sector in the region and strengthen its presence in the market.