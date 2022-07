Kempower toimittaa latureita yksityiselle Elmacken -latausoperaattorille Ruotsiin

Kempower relieves EV drivers’ queue anxiety by launching a new adaptive voltage charging solution 13.6.2022 09:15:00 EEST | Press release

Kempower has launched a new adaptive voltage charging solution which allows its chargers to work with EV batteries up to 1000V. The company developed the solution in response to an increasing number of EVs with higher battery voltages and capacities being produced by electric car manufacturers to cut charging times. Adaptive voltage charging is an extension of Kempower’s existing dynamic EV charging solution, which optimizes charging curves when multiple chargers at a single fast charging hub are in use.