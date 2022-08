Kempower toimittaa pikalatausinfran Arctic Race of Norway 2022 -pyöräilykilpailuun

Kempower powers the Arctic Race of Norway 2022, providing fast-charging infrastructure 9.8.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Kempower has been chosen for the second year running to be a sponsor of the 9th annual Arctic Race of Norway 11th-14th August 2022. The company will supply its chargers throughout the race to power staff and athlete cars. The use of EVs is part of the Arctic Race of Norway’s target to become the world’s most sustainable cycling race.