Kesäkuussa nostettiin runsaasti mökkilainoja

June 2021 was a lively month for holiday cottage loan drawdowns 2.8.2021 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

In June 2021, Finnish households drew down new housing loans for the purchase of holiday homes (holiday cottage loans) to the value of EUR 151 million. More has been drawn down in a single month for this purpose only once before, in June 2020, when new drawdowns were 1.9% higher. In June 2021, the average interest rate on new housing loans for purchase of a holiday home was 0.93%. New holiday cottage loans have been drawn down at a record rate throughout the entire first half of 2021. During the second quarter of the year, drawdowns were 20% up on the second quarter of 2020. Overall, in the first half of 2021, a total of EUR 600 million in new housing loans for holiday residences was drawn down, which is as much as 31% more than in the same period in 2020. The large number of drawdowns saw the stock of holiday cottage loans grow to EUR 4.3 billion in June 2021, an annual growth rate of 12.4%. Holiday cottage loans’ share of the overall stock of household loans has risen slightly from 2