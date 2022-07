Kiinan lentomatkustus on palautumassa – Sichuan Airlines lentää jälleen Helsinki-Vantaalta Chengduun

Chinese air travel is recovering – Sichuan Airlines resumes flights from Helsinki Airport to Chengdu 29.7.2022 11:23:52 EEST | Press release

Starting from 29 July 2022, the Chinese airline Sichuan Airlines will fly once a week from Helsinki Airport to Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport. The reopening of the route is an important step towards the recovery of Chinese scheduled flights.