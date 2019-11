Kim Koskinen styrelseordförande för Båtbranschens Centralförbund Finnboat

The Helsinki Boat-Afloat Show evolved into a summer event for the whole family 22.8.2019 13:19:14 EEST | Uutinen

The Helsinki Boat-Afloat Show that ended on Sunday saw its attendance rise by seven per cent from the previous year. New boat registrations in Finland are on an upward trend, and the number of exhibitors at the event also reflected this: there were more than 155 exhibitors present with over 280 boats on display, and they were pleased with the show. Over the past years, the four-day event has expanded from a conventional boat show into a summer event for the entire family. People come there to spend time with family and friends.