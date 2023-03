Korkeakoulujen seuraava digiloikka: tiedot vaihto-opinnoista liikkuvat jatkossa sähköisesti yli maarajojen

The next digital leap for higher education institutions: information about studies completed abroad can now be exchanged electronically across borders 13.3.2023 10:00:00 EET | Press release

At the beginning of 2023, Metropolia University of Applied Sciences became one of the first Finnish higher education institutions to introduce an electronic service that enables the agile and reliable transfer of study credits completed abroad to be counted towards a Finnish degree. The reform paves way for cross-border digital public services.