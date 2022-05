Korkein oikeus vierailee Itä-Suomen hovioikeudessa 19.–20.5.2022

President of the ECHR Robert Spano meets with the presidents of the highest courts of Finland 5.5.2022 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

President of the European Court of Human Rights Mr. Robert Spano, together with his party, visits the Supreme Court on 5 May 2022. During his visit, Mr. Spano will meet with the president of the Supreme Court Mr. Tatu Leppänen and the president of the Supreme Administrative Court Mr. Kari Kuusiniemi.