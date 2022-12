Korkolain mukainen viitekorko ja viivästyskorot 1.1.–30.6.2023

Croatian kuna can be exchanged for euros in Finland in January–February 2023 22.12.2022 09:30:00 EET | Press release

The euro will be introduced in Croatia on 1 January 2023. To accelerate the repatriation of Croatian kuna, the central banks of the euro area will exchange kuna for euros in January–February 2023. After the accession of Croatia, 20 countries will belong to the euro area. In Finland, Forex will exchange kuna for euros under an agreement with the Bank of Finland. Forex will accept kuna at its branches in Finland from 1 January 2023 to 28 February 2023, with no fees being incurred by those changing the currency. On any single day, one person may exchange a maximum of 8,000 kuna and only banknotes will be accepted. In connection with the exchange of kuna for euros, proof of identity must be presented. Banknotes will be exchanged at a fixed exchange rate of 1 euro = 7.53450 Croatian kuna For further information, please contact: Anja Harju, Cash Expert, Payment Systems Department, Bank of Finland, tel. +358 9 183 2922 Forex stores in Finland: https://www.forex.fi/en/find