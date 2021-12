Korona jarruttaa Suomen talouden hyvää kasvuvauhtia

Economy’s robust growth being slowed by COVID-19 in Finland 17.12.2021 11:00:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish economy has recovered swiftly from the deep recession caused by the COVID-19 crisis. ‘Consumption by households and a surge in investment by businesses will be the key drivers of growth. But the recovery is still uneven. The new virus variant in particular has quickly brought uncertainty to the economic outlook,’ says Bank of Finland Head of Forecasting Meri Obstbaum. The Bank of Finland has published its economic forecast for the period 2021–2024. The Finnish economy will grow by 3.5% in 2021 and by 2.6% in 2022. Global disruptions in supply chains and in component availability, combined with high raw material prices, are blunting growth in the economy and driving inflation in Finland, as elsewhere. Growth will slow to 1.3% by 2024, reflecting the muted longer-term growth potential associated with an ageing population. Inflation has gathered pace during 2021. In Finland and around the world, prices have been pushed up by the strong recovery in demand and the concurrent sup