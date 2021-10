Koskisen rakentaa Kärkölään huippumodernin puunjalostusyksikön

Koskisen to build state-of-the-art wood processing unit in Finland 6.10.2021 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

Koskisen will carry out an investment in Kärkölä worth EUR 48 million, with production scheduled to start up in summer 2023. The new unit’s annual production will initially be 400,000 cubic metres of softwood sawn timber. The investment is a continuation of the further processing capacity expansion carried out in 2020 and the power plant investment in which heat production was converted entirely to biofuel.