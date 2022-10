Kotitalouksien uusien määräaikaistalletusten keskikorko nousi syyskuussa

Average interest rate on new household deposits with agreed maturity rose in September 31.10.2022 10:00:00 EET | Press release

The average interest rate on household deposits with agreed maturity has risen in recent months. In September 2022, the average interest rate was 1.37%, compared with 0.19% in September 2021. The average interest rate on these deposits has last been higher in 2012. New agreements made on deposits with agreed maturity in September 2022 totalled EUR 240 million, an increase of EUR 170 million on August 2022 and on September last year. Most of the new agreements (71%) were with a maturity of up to 1 year. As interest rates paid on deposits with agreed maturity have fallen, the popularity of the deposits has also decreased almost uninterruptedly over the past decade. At the end of September 2022, agreed maturity deposits accounted for only 2%, or EUR 2.2 billion, of assets held by households in deposit accounts. Now that interest rates have risen, there is a slight increase already discernible in the popularity of deposits with agreed maturity. In September 2022, the stock of these deposit