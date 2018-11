KPT: Kehitysyhteistyörahojen nostoon selkeä suunnitelma

Assessment report by the Development Policy Committee: Development policy focusing on equality to be updated and promoted during the Finnish Presidency of the EU in autumn 2019 2.5.2018 09:00 | Tiedote

Finland should reform its development cooperation and development policy to be able to promote gender equality in developing countries more effectively than before. The Development Policy Committee, a body appointed by the Government, will publish its assessment report Finland's Development Policy in 2018: Moving from myth to reality. Setting an example in strengthening equality for women and girls in developing countries in Parliament on Wednesday 2 May.