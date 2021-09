Kreate Groupin yhteisyritys KFS Finland on sopinut NordPile Oy:n ostamisesta vahvistaakseen asemaansa erikoispohjarakentajana Suomessa

Kreate Group’s associate company KFS Finland has agreed to acquire NordPile Oy to strengthen its position in special foundation construction in Finland 8.9.2021 15:30:00 EEST | Press release

KFS Finland Oy, equally owned by Finnish Kreate Group Plc and global Keller Group plc, has signed an agreement concerning the acquisition of NordPile Oy. Closing of the acquisition is conditional on certain customary conditions precedent, which are expected to be fulfilled by the end of September 2021.