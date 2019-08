Kriisipuhelimessa vastattiin heinäkuussa ennätysmäärään puheluja

The Finnish Association for Mental Health is now MIELI Suomen Mielenterveys ry (MIELI Mental Health Finland) 4.6.2019 14:50:02 EEST | Press release

The name of the Finnish Association for Mental Health has changed. The new name is MIELI SuomenMielenterveysry (MIELI Mental Health Finland), in short MIELI ry. The new web address is mieli.fi and the e-mail addresses are now in form @mieli.fi.