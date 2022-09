Kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunnan kokous 6.9.2022

HAM exhibition showcases Viggo Wallensköld’s extensive works 1.9.2022 08:49:27 EEST | Press release

HAM will open its autumn season with a solo exhibition of Viggo Wallensköld (born 1969). Wallensköld’s works often depict individuals who are physically different or deviant in their essence. The characters are a blend of different ages, genders, historical eras, social classes, and even machines or gravestones. The fictional characters have something familiar to them, but also something extraordinary and peculiar. Above all, in his works Wallensköld demonstrates human understanding and acceptance of experiences of being different and feeling like an outsider. The unique and occasionally mournful figures are treated by the artist with compassion and dignity.