Kulttuuri, historia ja ihmiset kohtaavat Suomen Pankin avoimet ovet -tapahtumassa syksyllä 2022

Open Doors at Bank of Finland in autumn 2022: A meeting of culture, history and people 18.8.2022 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Bank of Finland will stage an Open Doors event for the general public at its main building from 29 September to 1 October 2022. This three-day event will be open from 14:00 to 20:00 on Thursday and Friday 29–30 September, and from 11:00 to 17:00 on Saturday 1 October. To enter, you will need to join the queue at the main door, and the last entry will be one hour before closing. The address of the Bank of Finland is Snellmaninaukio, 00101 Helsinki. “The COVID-19 pandemic kept many doors shut. So we are very pleased to be able to open the doors of the Bank of Finland’s historic main building to the public this autumn, and to organise an event where culture, history and people are brought together,” says Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn. The centrepiece will be an art exhibition within the Bank’s main building, which was completed in 1883. The exhibition will provide an inspiring overview of the contents of the Bank’s substantial art collection, which contains some 1,200 artworks. B