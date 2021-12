Kustannustuki 6 on elinehto tapahtumatoiminnan jatkumiselle maassamme - Tuen lakkauttaminen ajaisi messutalot ahdinkoon

The programme of the Matka Nordic Travel Fair has been published, with Covid-19 passport safely to the event 13.12.2021 11:08:25 EET | Press release

The main theme for the Matka Nordic Travel Fair, Licence to Travel, emphasizes the restart of travelling in a new situation, where travellers are getting used to the widespread use of the Covid-19 passport when travelling. The Matka Nordic Travel Fair 2022 will welcome visitors in January through Covid passport inspection. The partner country of the event is Greece, which is expected to become the largest holiday destination for Finns next summer.